SRC students on placement in Malta

SRC Public Services students from Banbridge campus recently travelled to Malta to complete work placements.

The 23 students spent two weeks in Malta on work placements with the Malta Red Cross Society, Local Enforcement Systems Agency and the Emergency Fire and Rescue Unit.

The work placements gave students the opportunity to gain invaluable work experience in Malta.

Outcomes for the students were the acquisition of knowledge, personal development and vocational skills. Students also developed key social and linguistic competencies, cultural awareness, communication and language skills.

The placements were fully funded by the Erasmus+ Programme and organised the College’s International Affairs Team.