SRC students off to World Skills Finals

Southern Regional College students are in preparation to compete at the National Finals of the WorldSkills UK Competitions at the Skills Show in Birmingham.

Having battled through the national qualifiers and completed months of intensive training, 14 skilled young apprentices and students from SRC have now made it through to the final showdown in front of 70,000 spectators at The Skills Show at the NEC, Birmingham in November.

500 of the finest apprentices and students from right across the UK have been selected to compete at this event. With 14 competitors selected, SRC has the highest number from any college or training provider within Northern Ireland.

The Skills Show is the UK’s largest apprenticeship, careers and skills event - hosting the National Finals of the WorldSkills UK Competitions, bringing together the UK’s leading employers, colleges and training providers. The eventual victors will be the UK’s No.1 in their chosen skill, and may be eligible for selection to represent the nation at WorldSkills Kazan 2019.

Southern Regional College students who will be competing at the Skills Shows are: Niamh Leonard from Mowhan who was selected to compete in Beauty Therapy-Body and Lauren McMahon from Warrenpoint in Media Make Up-Body. Victoria Black from Dromore will be competing in the Forensic Science category. In the Culinary Arts category, Ryan Finnegan from Dundrum has been selected and for Restaurant Service, Kieran Cleverley from Newry will compete.

Six students from across the UK have been selected to compete in the Butchery competition, with SRC students making up half of these competitors - James Gracey from Dromore, Martin Naan from Enniskillen and Joseph O’Gorman from Mowhan.

In Plastering and Drywall Systems, Glenn McArdle from Bessbrook will be competing. For Joinery, Richard Shannon from Kilkeel has been selected and Tommy Helliwell from Tandragee has been selected for Cabinet Making.

There were eight students selected from within the UK to compete in Wall and Floor Tiling, three of which are from SRC- Daniel McBurney from Banbridge, Sean McLoughlin from Newry and Cathal Murphy from Newry.