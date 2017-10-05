Spook-tacular evening of fun for all

This Halloween, leading shopping destination, The OUTLET in Banbridge, is hosting a ‘Frightful Friday’ evening on October 27, with lots of family fun including a Cool FM roadshow with Pete Snodden, a lantern parade, fancy dress competition and a fireworks display for all to enjoy.

There will be a spook-tacular range of activities taking place from 5pm to 9.30pm.

The event will have lots to keep all your little monsters entertained with everything from fairground rides, circus acts, a Day of the Dead themed samba band, a colouring competition with Toytown and Halloween goodies and giveaways.

Guests are also invited to come dressed in their scariest costume and take part in a fancy dress competition. Children from local primary schools will light up the mall with a lantern parade of their own crafty creations and a fireworks display, hosted in partnership with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, will end the night with a bang.

While the kids are kept entertained, customers can enjoy great offers and discounts, with up to 70% off high street prices and designer brands including Jaeger, L.K. Bennett, Next Outlet, Timberland, Nike Factory Store, Marks & Spencer Outlet, Smyth & Gibson and The Perfume Shop.

The event will start at 5pm and there will also be special early bird meal deals for customers on Friday October 27.

Continuing the celebrations, The OUTLET will be hosting a range of fun activities for half term with a colouring competition, treasure hunt and fairground rides, all on-site from October 27.

There will be road closures in place from 8pm. Cars cannot get access to The OUTLET after 8pm on October 27 so guests are advised to arrive early.

The Day of Ambition

The Day of Ambition event at The Outlet, on October 19 will bring together 150-200 students from five schools across Co Down with some of our most exciting local entrepreneurs and innovation companies.

To find out more, visit www.the-outlet.co.uk or connect with The OUTLET on Facebook facebook.com/outletbanbridge or twitter, @outletbanbridge