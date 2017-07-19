Sponsored cycle in memory of Damian Lennon raises £27,000

A sponsored cycle, held on May 28 in memory of beloved local Damian Lennon, has raised over £27,000.

Damian Lennon was a beloved husband, father, and son, whose death last July after a short and brave battle with pancreatic cancer left a hole in many people’s lives.

Damian’s wife Pauline and three children, Lisa, Thomas, and Michael, decided to hold a fundraising event in memory of Damian to help raise the profile of pancreatic cancer and the important work that the Research Fund does.

The Damian Lennon Cycle Challenge was co-organised by Aghaderg GAC-Ballyvarley HC, a club of which Damian was a lifelong member and had volunteered his time as both player and manager.

The event was held on Sunday, May 28, and was a resounding success with over 30 cyclists participating in a ‘HQ’ Cycle from Dublin to Ballyvarley, and over 100 taking part in the family friendly Scarva to Newry Cycle. Over £27,000 was raised through the event, with the proceeds going towards the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund and Aghaderg GAC-Ballyvarley HC.