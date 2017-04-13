Specsavers to host Par-tea for Guide Dogs NI

Specsavers stores in Portadown and Craigavon are both hosting the ‘Great Guide Dogs Tea Party’ next week.

The event is part of a UK wide series of tea parties which will raise much needed funds to support people living with sight loss and will take place in Portadown Specsavers on Thursday, April 20, and the Craigavon store on Friday, April 21. Both events will run from 10am to 1pm.

Specsavers staff will be joined by staff and volunteers from Guide Dogs NI as well as local guide dog owners and their canine companions. Tea, coffee and buns will be available at a pop-up tea party stall and customers are invited to donate to Guide Dogs NI. Guide Dogs NI staff will also be on hand to provide information about the range of services offered by the charity to adults and children living with sight loss and the many volunteering opportunities available across Northern Ireland.

Ursula McCanny from Guide Dogs NI explained that the tea party events are all about community, tea and good fun. “We’re encouraging people at home, work or within their local town or community to host a Great Guide Dogs Tea Party. We’re delighted that Specsavers have taken a lead by organising parties in nine of their stores throughout Northern Ireland during April.

“Every hour another person in the UK goes blind. When someone loses their sight, our charity is there to make sure they don’t lose their freedom as well. We rely on donations and fundraisers to continue our life-changing work.”

Peter Rice, a director of the Portadown and Craigavon Specsavers stores, said: “We’re pleased to support this new community initiative and our staff are looking forward to welcoming customers and shoppers to our stores.”