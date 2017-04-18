Special coffee morning in memory of Katherine Neill

A very special coffee morning will take place on Saturday, April 22 in Banbridge Old Town Hall.

The event is being held in the memory of Katherine Neill who sadly passed away last August after battling Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

The event, is being hosted by Jill Copes, Katherine’s best friend, with all money raised going to The Boom Foundation, the only sarcoma charity in Northern Ireland.

Katherine, from Weavers Green, passed away just 13 months after being diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of bone and soft tissue cancer. The 18-year-old, who was a pupil at Banbridge Academy, had just received her A Level results.

Following Katherine’s death, her parents, Gary and Roisin, set up a JustGiving page to raise money for The Boom Foundation which currently stands at £19,880.

The Boom Foundation was set up in memory of Philip Wilson who lost his battle from sarcoma on 8 March 2013 by his fiancé Leona Rankin. 50% of any money raised by Boom remains in Northern Ireland to be used for the benefit of sarcoma patients in NI, whilst the remaining 50% is sent to Sarcoma UK for vital research.

The coffee morning will run from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, April 22 and if you can’t make it along to the coffee morning but would like to make a donation to The Boom Foundation go to: justgiving.com/fundraising/Roisin-neill2.