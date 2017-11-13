Spat at three police officers while in custody

When she was arrested a 32-year-old woman began spitting at police officers, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

She was Lynsey Bell, Avondale Manor, Craigavon.

Having already pleaded guilty to three charges of assault she appeared at last week’s court to contest a charge of criminal damage to a window of a house.

A public prosecutor said their witness had not turned up and they would be offering no evidence. District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, dismissed the criminal damage charge. Sentencing then went ahead for the other charges.

The court heard that on July 3 police attended at Bell’s address on another matter which was not before the court and she complained of a broken wrist - confirmed by an x-ray at hospital

Bell was arrested for another matter and in custody she became aggressive, spitting at three police officers.

The case was adjourned until November 24 to obtain a pre-sentence report.