Southern Area Hospice announces appointment of Liz Cuddy as new CEO

Southern Area Hospice has announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive, Liz Cuddy, who will take up the position from Ann Cooney who is retiring from the role.

Mrs Cuddy has a wealth of experience having held senior positions and directed some of Northern Ireland’s leading bodies.

In recent years, she has been Chair of Helm Housing Association, Director of Planning, Performance and Governance in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and has held senior positions with Extern and Mindwise. Mrs Cuddy was Vice Chair of Northern Ireland Community and Voluntary Association (NICVA), and she was also an Independent Assessor with the Commission of Public Appointments in Northern Ireland.

Officially taking up the position on July 3, she said: “I am absolutely delighted to be appointed as CEO of this incredible hospice. I have been following the outstanding work of both the staff and volunteers for some time now and I am really excited to be joining such a dedicated and energetic team.”

Acutely aware of the work carried out by the hospice as well as the never-ending need for funds to be raised through strategic planning and a vision for the future, she added: “The Southern Area Hospice delivers top quality palliative care to patients while the fundraising team works tirelessly to make sure the funds are raised to make this service possible.

“I am looking forward to utilising my years of experience in management, strategic planning and stakeholder engagement to continue delivering these exemplary services to the communities within the Southern Health Trust Area.”