Some disruption as Hillhead road works near completion

Residents in the Hillhead area of Banbridge say they are delighted with road resurfacing work and are looking forward to having it completed.

That’s according to local MLA Carla Lockhart. “I am pleased that this project has come to fruition,” she said.

“The footways are mainly completed, however, a level of disruption will take place week commencing 10th April at 7.30am to Thursday 20th April at 6pm.

“This will see the access road resurfaced. It has been a pleasure to work with Paul Clissold and Stephen Shaw of Cline Road and Hillhead Community Association. Over £100k has been spent improving the area and I know that this will certainly bring about an enthused community spirit.

“I am looking forward to seeing the finished product.”