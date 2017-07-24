Snakes alive! Slippery creature found

A snake has been found in the Portmore Street area of Portadown.

The unusual lost property item was discovered yesterday afternoon and is believed to be a type of Corn snake.

According to the internet, they are harmless and beneficial to humans as they are non-venomous and kill rodents.

Police said the snake is currently being looked after by someone with a knowledge of snakes.

Anyone with information should phone police on 101, reference number 938 of 23/07/17.