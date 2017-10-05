Sinn Fein man claims racist attacks and UVF flags ‘send out same message of hate’

Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd has compared racist attacks in Banbridge to the erection of UVF flags in the town, claiming they “send out the same message of hate”.

Condemning recent racist attacks in the Seapatrick area, the Sinn Féin man said they are “a product of hatred driven by ignorance”.

John O'Dowd MLA

“Those responsible for these attacks are to be condemned outright. Those in politics and the media who propogate fear of immigrants need to be aware that their words and actions lead to hate crimes such as those we have witnessed recently in Banbridge,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Whether it is swastikas or UVF flags and Red Hand Commando plaques on display in Banbridge - all send out the same message of hate.

“EU immigrants or your neighbour of a different faith is not your enemy nor the cause of poverty and unemployment,” he added.

• Read related story - Racist graffiti the work of ‘absolute morons’