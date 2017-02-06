‘Shared Memories’ booklet remembers brave men and women of RUC

Upper Bann election candidate Jo-Anne Dobson recently presented a cheque to the Wounded Police and Families Association (WPFA) to help fund their second ‘Shared Memories’ booklet.

The money was raised through contributions from members of the public and Ulster Unionist Party members.

Presenting the cheque to Association member and former RUC officer Nigel Lockhart, who was seriously injured in a terrorist attack during the Troubles, Mrs Dobson said: “We can all be very proud that both the first and second volumes of ‘Shared Memories’ have their roots firmly planted in Banbridge.

“I was delighted to present the Association, which represents and supports wounded police officers and their families, with the donations received through my office.”

Mrs Dobson continued: “Others may attempt to rewrite history, but I believe the Association’s booklets, which document poignant stories of bravery and courage, help to record an important and bloody chapter in our history. They are a proud record and testament to the service, dedication and sacrifice of the brave men and women of the RUC.”

Thanking Mr Lockhart for regularly supplying her office with booklets, the UUP representative added: “Through ‘Shared Memories’ it is possible to see the whole story and true record – to look past the uniform and see the people who endured catastrophic change in their lives and how this change affected them, their family and carers and indeed how that affect endures to this day.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the public for their continued generosity, interest and encouragement for the work of the WPFA.

“The Association’s motto is ‘Healing through caring, recognition and justice’ and I firmly believe that the publication and distribution of both volumes of their successful booklet are going a long way towards achieving this and highlighting the legacy of RUC officers injured by terrorism in Northern Ireland.”

A limited number of the second volume of ‘Shared Memories’ are still available through Mrs Dobson’s Banbridge constituency office – 028 4066 9004.