SF leader endorses O’Dowd and Toman

Sinn Féin’s new leader in the north Michelle O’Neill has endorsed her party’s candidates for Upper Bann.

At a campaign launch on Saturday morning, Ms O’Neill said she was delighted that the Sinn Féin team of John O’Dowd and Nuala Toman were up for calling time on the DUP’s misbehaviour and winning two seats in Upper Bann.

Ms O’Neill said: “I am delighted we have selected two excellent candidates with an abundance of political experience.

“John O’Dowd has been a crucial part of our Ministerial, negotiating and strategic team for many years, and Nuala Toman has been to the fore at a national level in our Uniting Ireland task force for the last five years.

“We are asking the electorate to support our position that there needs to be a step change in the attitude of the DUP, and a determination from both governments to restore equality and parity of esteem as the foundation of power-sharing.”

Sinn Féin candidate John O’Dowd added: “The battle is on again for two nationalist seats in Upper Bann. Considering the constituency has been reduced from six seats to five, it is absolutely crucial that people make their voice heard.

“If the electorate comes out to vote and show their anger over the recent RHI scandal and over the ongoing contempt for equality and Irish identity demonstrated by the DUP, Sinn Féin can maintain two seats and maximise nationalist representation in Upper Bann.”