Service to remember patients and staff who have passed away

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust is hosting a special service of remembrance for patients, clients and staff who have died on Tuesday, February 21, at 7.30pm in Seagoe Parish Centre, Portadown.

Organised by the Chaplaincy Team, Patient Support and Human Resources, the event aims to give people the chance to reflect and remember their colleagues and loved ones.

Anne Coyle, Bereavement Co-ordinator for the Southern Trust says, “Sadly because of the nature of our work in health and social care, our staff experience death quite often.

“Whilst as professionals, we are trained to deal with end of life situations, many of us would welcome the opportunity, on a personal level, to take this time to pay tribute to patients, clients and indeed colleagues who have passed away.

“We also warmly invite any friends, relatives or carers of those who have died to join us in this service of remembrance.

“Everyone is welcome to join us for this special event. As a tribute to patients and staff, the service will include a time of reflection where the names of those we have gathered to remember will be read.

“A floral tribute will be created and for this you may wish to bring a flower.”

If you would like the name of a colleague or loved one read out during the service or for any other information, contact Edel Corr, Patient Support Manager Tel: 028 3861 2395 or Anne Coyle, Bereavement Co-ordinator Tel: 028 3756 0085