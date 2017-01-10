School calls for ‘offensive’ Facebook page to be taken down

A local school has appealed to Facebook to remove an “offensive” page that carries pictures and videos of pupils as part of sexually suggestive posts.

Staff at Dromore High School have assured parents that they are doing everything possible to have the page taken down. But so far it seems their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The page, which we have chosen not to name, carries an image of the school badge, a photograph of the school and posts featuring pictures and videos of children and young people. Many of the posts contain sexually suggestive content.

The school says it has made repeated efforts to have the web page closed down. But it has so far been unsuccessful, despite asking the police to intervene.

Responding to concerns about the page, principal Ian McConaghy described it as “inappropriate” and “offensive” and stressed that the school has made a number of attempts to have it taken down.

“The school is aware of the presence of the aforementioned Facebook page.

“The page has no official connection with the school whatsoever and has been set up and maintained by an anonymous Facebook user,” he said.

“The content of the page is disappointing, inappropriate and, in parts, offensive.

“It does not in any way reflect the ethos or standards of Dromore High. Most aspects of this page cause us concern, not least the damage to the reputation of individuals mentioned on the page.”

Mr McConaghy added: “Unfortunately repeated attempts to have this page taken down by Facebook have been unsuccessful despite intervention by the PSNI.

“Pages like this are not unique and other schools and organisations have been inappropriately misrepresented in this way.

“Sadly, Facebook, like all social media can be used for good or ill. The intention of this Facebook page will be obvious to anyone who views it.”

One local parent branded the page, which claims to be run by a group of pupils and former pupils, “absolutely disgusting”.

“Some of the posts on this page are utterly vile,” he said. “I don’t know how they can get away with using pictures of school kids like this. Surely there is something that can be done to get the images of the children removed or the page closed down - if not by the school then surely by Facebook. The police should be going after the people behind this. It’s absolutely disgusting.”

The page, which has more than 1,000 ‘likes’, carries a “disclaimer”, stating that it isn’t intended to cause harm and that the page administrators “do not want the police involved.”

“We are a group of people who just want to make people laugh, some of us no longer go to the school and some of us do. None of these posts are intended to cause harm to anyone and if a post does cause severe problems it will be taken down if asked nicely.

“If any of the staff at the school have a problem they can contact this page directly instead of blaming people who are not involved and we do not want the police involved,” it states.

There had been no activity on the page since April last year. However, fresh concerns were raised after several new picture and video memes were posted to the page over the past week.

Facebook and the PSNI have been asked to comment on the issue. Neither had done so at the time of publication.