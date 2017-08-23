Sadness and shock at loss of ‘another young life’

There has been an outpouring of sympathy and shock following the sudden death of a 16-year-old boy in Portadown yesterday (Tuesday).

The teenager has been named locally as Shane Richardson from the Rectory area.

Police have said they are investigating the circumstances of his death.

Councillor Darryn Causby, who is manager of Portadown YMCA, knew Shane when he attended the youth club a number of years ago.

He said, “It is horrendous. This is a family whose lives have been changed for ever. It is never going to get any easier for them.

“My heart breaks for them and for his friendship group.”

It is understood the schoolboy was in the same friendship group as 15-year-old Caitlin White (Shortland), who died on May 20 after collapsing in Corcrain woodlands.

At the time, police said they were investigating a possible link to drugs.

Campbell Best of the Y-Zone said he was saddened at the latest tragedy. “This is a young man who has lost his life tragically,” he said.

His group conducts outreach work with young people in the Corcrain area and has been continuing to do so every week since Caitlin’s death. Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said his thoughts and prayers were with the 16-year-old’s family and friends. “It is deeply shocking and sad for all those who knew him.

“It is a dark time for the community of Portadown as it mourns the loss of yet another young life.”

His colleague Councillor Louise Templeton said she was “devastated” for the family and friends of the teenager.