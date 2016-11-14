Rural group’s poignant poppy making tribute

A group of Katesbridge woman have paid their own unique tribute to the Fallen as part of the 100th anniversary year of the Battle of the Somme.

Katesbridge Ladies’ Rural Group have been remembering the sacrifice made by so many brave men and women by making replicas of the famous tower of London Poppies.

Shirley Burrows and daughter Michelle Jackson along with Trevor Woods, put the finishing touches to their ceramics �Edward Byrne Photography INBL1645-201EB

They created the ceramic poppies with the help of Trevor Woods, from Mount Ida Pottery.

Trevor gave the group step-by-step instructions on moulding the poppies from clay. He then took them away and fired them.

The ladies were then able to glaze their individual pieces. During the process many stories were recounted of local men who had gone to war, most never to return, having paid the supreme sacrifice.

The ladies also held a Somme-themed table quiz during the poppy-making process.

Questions about the Somme and World War I were asked and the poems ‘In Flanders Fields’ and ‘We Shall Keep the Faith’ were read with aa video about the Unknown Soldier also shown.

A Katesbridge Ladies’ Rural Group spoksewoman said they found this a particularly poignant project, especially at this time of the year and being near Armistice Day.

Their knowledge and understanding of the war years has been greatly increased.

This project was supported by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.