Roads closed and police station roof damaged

Motorists are being advised by police to avoid a number of roads as storm Ophelia takes hold.

They are Long Lane, Portadown; Gilford Road, Lurgan; Belfast Road, Magheralin and College Lane, Lurgan.

Five trees are also down on the Drumgor Road, Craigavon, and there is a tree down on Farlough Road, Birches. Both roads have been closed.

Police have also asked motorists to use telephone number 101 to report any issues with the roads.

The roof of Lurgan Police Station has also been damaged, and the station had been closed to the public for the rest of the day.

Writing on their Facebook page, police said, “We’re still working, still responding, but until further notice the enquiry office is closed.”