Riding scooter with no licence

A six month driving ban was imposed on a 22-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for riding a scooter without having insurance.

Mickal Ziolkowski, Wayside, Tandragee, was also fined £200 for the offence which happened on April 6 this year.

For not having a driving licence he was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that a police patrol stopped the defendant on a scooter on the Mahon Road. It had ‘L’ plates displayed.

The defendant did not have a licence which made the insurance he had invalid.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing the defendant, said it was a 50cc moped which required a provisional licence and a course of basic training. He just purchased it and decided to take it out.

He added that his client had now lost the motorcycle which cost him £1,200.