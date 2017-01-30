Returned for trial on sex charges

A man has been returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court charged with rape and other sexual offences.

Jonathan David Mawhinney (24), Beech Park, Portadown, appeared last Friday at Craigavon courthouse.

He is accused that on a date unknown between October 20, 2013, and October 29, 2014, he attempted to touch a female sexually and she did not consent. Mawhinney also faces another similar charge. He is further accused between October 30, 2013, and October 29, 2014, of sexual touching of a female and two other offences of a similar nature. He is also charged with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a female between October 30, 2014, and November 14, 2014.

He is further charged with intentionally touching a female without her consent between February 28, 2015, and April 1, 2015. Mawhinney was remanded on bail to Craigavon Crown Court on February 21.