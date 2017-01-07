Returned for trial on charges of wounding and affray

A 27-year-old Aghalee man has been returned for trial to Newry Crown Court charged with wounding and making an affray.

Aaron Brown, Derryola Island Lane, Aghalee, appeared at a preliminary enquiry last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a male with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on January 1 last year. He is further charged that he fought and made an affray.

Brown was remanded on his own bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Newry Crown Court on February 9.