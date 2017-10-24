Resurfacing work in Mountview estate

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has welcomed resurfacing which is taking place in the Mountview estate in Banbridge.

The area has long been in need of resurfacing and the Upper Bann MLA has pressed for this work to happen. Now not only is the road surface being refurbished but also the footpaths as well.

Welcoming the works Carla Lockhart said, “This is very welcome for the residents of Mountview. I have been in touch with many of them and they were concerned at the lack of investment in their area.

“I am delighted that this is now ongoing and this will make a difference to both motorists and pedestrians using the area. I will be continuing to lobby for the resurfacing of Moorefield and Mount Charles estates.”