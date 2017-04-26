Refused to calm down for police

When police were called to an incident in Lurgan a 21-year-old man who was shouting and swearing refused to calm down and was arrested.

Dale Ruddell, whose address was given as Parkmore, Craigavon, was fined £250 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour on January 28 this year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that in the early hours of the morning police attended an ongoing incident in William Street, Lurgan.

Ruddell, who was in an agitated and drunken state, was shouting loudly and swearing.

Despite a police warning he refused to calm down and continued to shout before he was arrested.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that his client had a problem with alcohol and had taken drink on this occasion.

He explained Ruddell had been involved in a scuffle with another young man and had suffered a bruise to the head.

The solicitor added that his client was feeling unwell and accepted that his language was foul.