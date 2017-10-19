Reacted when he was refused service at bar

When he went into a pub where he was barred a man became aggressive when he was refused service.

Colin Barry McGeown (24), Garvaghy Park, Portadown was fined £250 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour.

The court heard that on July 30 this year at 9pm the bar manager at the Parkside Inn on the Garvaghy Road saw two men come into the pub. He knew they had been barred from the premises.

McGeown who was heavily under the influence of alcohol asked for drink and change for the pool table. He was refused and became aggressive before leaving when police were called.

Police arrested him later for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.

A defence solicitor said McGeown was intoxicated when he entered the premises and wasn’t aware he was barred. He added McGeown had been served in the bar earlier in the year and took umbrage when refused service on this occasion.