Pupils triumph at chef of year comp

On Monday May, 9 three of pupils from Banbridge Academy attended the Mullahead Ploughing Match Prize giving.

One of the pupils Olivia Miskimmons was the winner of the Mullahead/Tesco 2017 School Chef of the Year.

Two others were runners up: Ellen Whiteside and Sarah Wilson.

All pupils were presented with trophies and vouchers and the prize money for school was a wonderful £1000.

Each pupil had to create a main course dish using as many local foods as possible.

Olivia’s winning dish was aptly named Finn McCool Fish Pie.