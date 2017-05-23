Pupils triumph at chef of year comp

On Monday May, 9 three of pupils from Banbridge Academy attended the Mullahead Ploughing Match Prize giving.
One of the pupils Olivia Miskimmons was the winner of the Mullahead/Tesco 2017 School Chef of the Year.
Two others were runners up: Ellen Whiteside and Sarah Wilson.
All pupils were presented with trophies and vouchers and the prize money for school was a wonderful £1000.
Each pupil had to create a main course dish using as many local foods as possible.
Olivia’s winning dish was aptly named Finn McCool Fish Pie.
