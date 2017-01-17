Punched man in face after overhearing remark

When he overheard someone making a comment he didn’t like a 30-year-old man punched him in the face, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Alexander James Turkington, Meadowvale, Waringstown, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on August 30, 2015.

He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

The court heard that at 1am outside the Coach Inn police saw the injured party with a cut to his left eye. He claimed he had been assaulted by the defendant.

CCTV showed Turkington punching the victim once to the side of the face which caused an injury to his eye socket which did not require surgery.

When interviewed the defendant said he had overheard the injured party making a remark he did not like. A barrister representing the defendant said that he hit the injured party because he believed he had made some comment about his parents.