Public urged to give their views on draft plan for the area

Local people have been told by ABC council that there is still time to give their views on the Draft Community Plan.

The Plan sets out an ambitious vision for the future direction of the borough and will shape how public services are delivered over the next 15 years including health, education, housing and policing.

For the ‘Connected’ plan to be effective it is important that as many members of the local community offer feedback on the draft plan to ensure it reflects the views and opinions of local people.

The Plan, EQIA and comments form can be downloaded from www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/consultations.

Hard copies can also be requested from E:communityplanning@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk, T: 028 40660644 or in writing from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Old Technical Building, Downshire Road, Banbridge, BT32 3JY. The closing date for feedback is Monday 16 January 2017.