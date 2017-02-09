PSNI colleagues pay tribute to Phillipa Reynolds on the fourth anniversary of her death

Colleagues of the late PSNI Constable Phillipa Reynolds, have paid tribute to her on the fourth anniversary of her tragic death.

Constable Reynolds was killed while travelling on a routine patrol in the back of a police car on the Limavady Road in Londonderry in the early hours of Saturday, February 9, 2011.

One of Constable Reynolds’ colleagues paid tribute to her: “four years ago today our friend and colleague Philippa Reynolds was tragically killed whilst serving this community when her patrol vehicle was struck by a stolen car driven by a drunk and drugged up driver.

“Philippa was a bright light in our often divided city as she treated everyone equally regardless of politics, religion or anything else. She was a credit to her family and a credit to the Police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Philippa’s family and friends today. We still miss her.”

The popular 27 year-old constable was travelling in an unmarked Vauxhall Vectra when it was struck at approximately 3.30am at speed by a stolen 4x4, a silver Toyota Land Cruiser, at the junction of the Limavady Road and Glendermott Road.

Philippa had only joined the PSNI in February 2011, joining the Foyle Response Team in December of that year. A former pupil of Antrim Grammar School, Philippa had been a teacher before becoming a police officer, having obtained her PGCE from Liverpool Hope University in 2008. She lived in Coleraine.

Chief Constable Baggott was unsparing in his praise for Phillipa saying ‘she was a superb police officer, the best of the best.’

Mr Baggott said: “She was the embodiment of what policing aspires too. She wanted to make Londonderry/Derry a finer and safer place, working towards building peace in that city.”