Protect your bicycle from thieves and get some top safety tips

The PSNI, working in partnership with the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership, are arranging a number of ‘Bike Marking Events’ across the district.

The first of the free events will be held on Saturday, February 18 at Banbridge Leisure Centre from 11am to 1pm.

The PCSP-backed Bike Marking Event will provide cyclists with advice on protecting their bicycles from thieves and how to stay safe on the roads. There will also be a range of free hi-viz safety accessories on offer.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you own a bicycle you can bring it along to have it marked with its own unique reference number and QR code label which is then entered onto the Bike Register website. Remember we will need your email address.”