Pre-sentence report in case

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 54-year-old man admitted a series of motoring offences.

Joseph Martin McIlduff, Whitehall Gate, Aghagallon, admitted driving while disqualified on the Gilford Road, Lurgan, on September 13 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to two charges of having a child under the age of 14 not wearing a seat belt and not having insurance for a Ford Transit minibus.

The case was adjourned until November 22 for the probation service to prepare a report.