Police treat blaze at flat near takeaway pizza business as an arson attack

Police in Banbridge are treating a fire at premises on Church Square as arson.

Officers received a report of the fire at a first floor flat above a fast food takeaway at around 2.20am, on Wednesday July 5.

Fire Brigade personnel attended and extinguished the fire which caused extensive damage to the flat. There were no reports of any injuries.

Inspector Denise Graham said: “We are treating this incident as arson. We are appealing for anyone who was in the Church Square area and who noticed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which could assist our enquiries, to contact police in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 86 05/07/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart condemned the attack, she said: “It is very worrying to hear of an attack of this nature. I am thankful that no-one was hurt or injured in the attack and would encourage anyone with any information to come forward and report it to the PSNI.”