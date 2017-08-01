Police seek missing girl

Police in Portadown say they are becoming concerned about the whereabouts of 15-year-old Lana Harrison.

Lana was last seen in Portadown on Sunday. She is approximately 5’2, of average to medium build.

She has dyed ginger hair which is shaved on one side and was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police on 101 quoting ref: 114 of 30/07/17.

A police spokesperson said, “Lana, if you’re reading this, you’re not in any trouble, so please get in touch.”