Police issue fresh warning on app

Police have added their voice to the growing chorus of warnings on the app SIMSIMI.

The link has been linked to anonymous cyber bullying and a number of schools have alerted parents to it.

Today (Monday), the PSNI said they don’t often take the unusual step of highlighting apps but they had received a number of reports of concern about SIMSIMI.

Writing on their Facebook page, they said, “It appears to be a computer generated chat room where you talk to a very abusive computer.

“We had only been using the app for two minutes before we got quite the surprise.

“Please be aware of it and its explicit nature. The app is rated as 17+ and also has in-app purchasing and advertised posts.”

They said they had reported it to the App Store but parents, carers and internet users should avoid it.