Police found man bleeding heavily

When police arrived at a house in Portadown they found a 39-year-old man cradling his hand which was bleeding.

Edvinas Vaitekunas, of no fixed abode, appeared by way of videolink last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Through a solicitor he pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a kitchen window on June 11 this year.

The court heard that at approximately 1am police were called to an address at Ripley Terrace, Portadown.

They found the defendant sitting on a sofa cradling his right arm which was bleeding heavily. He had smashed the kitchen window with his fist prior to entering the property.

The defendant’s solicitor said he was a serving prisoner who was due for release in a week and a half.

He added that his client had broken a window in his partner’s house and he had a serious difficulty with alcohol.

Vaitekunas was sentenced to one month in prison.

The term is to run concurrently with his present sentence.