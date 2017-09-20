Police called to deal with drunken man twice

Twice in the same day police were called to deal with a 60-year-old man who was so drunk he needed assistance, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Romualdas Sukys, whose address was given as Fitzroy Street, Portadown, admitted two charges of simple drunk on June 7 this year.

The court heard that at 11.51am police went to Kernan Hill Manor after reports of a severely intoxicated male requiring assistance.

When they arrived the defendant was being treated by paramedics.

He was unable to get up and had urinated in his trousers.

Sukys was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

At 4pm on the same day police were called to deal with the defendant again in the same area.

Again he needed assistance.

He had discharged himself from hospital and purchased more alcohol.

For each of the two charges he was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.