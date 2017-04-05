Plan aiming to get the community ‘Connected’

Friday past marked a milestone in the lives of borough residents, with the introduction of ‘Connected’ - the Community Plan for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, the local authority says.

A spokesperson said the plan’s 2030 vision would implement a future direction for the borough with the goal of establishing “a happy, healthy and connected community, a vibrant and sustainable economy and appealing places for living, working and learning” and would shape how public services, including health, education, housing and policing, were delivered over the next 15 years.

The plan was reportedly developed by a wide range of public sector partners, with community participation central to the process.

“It is anticipated as the partners and community continue to work together they will unlock the potential of the borough for the benefit of everyone,” said the spokesperson.

Speaking of the new community plan, Councillor Marie Cairns, Chair of Strategy and Community Planning Committee, said: “Community planning is about giving local people their opportunity to have their say on issues that matter to them and their communities.

“It is anexciting time for us and by working together we can explore new, innovative and creative ways to deliver public services that will make a positive impact and bring about real change to help improve quality of life for all.

“‘Connected’ is a long-term commitment offering many positive changes to be enjoyed by the next generation; however it is vital for us to begin the process now to achieve our vision.

“I would like to include a word of thanks to our dedicated staff and partners who have worked hard on this community plan given that it’s a new power and has taken a lot of hard work and commitment to develop.

“This is the first community plan for the borough and welcomes the beginning of a new way of working for the community planning partners on delivering a shared vision and outcomes.”

Nine long-term outcomes, which fall under three strategic themes of Community, Economy and Place, will form the core of the plan and set out the objectives the partners aim to achieve.

The plan is available to view at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk