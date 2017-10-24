People in car hid their faces from police

When people in a car hid their faces police stopped it and found a wrap of cannabis while a 19-year-old man produced drugs from inside his trousers.

Shaun Watkins, Highfield Manor, Craigavon, was fined £300 last Wednesday at the local court for unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on July 19 this year.

The court heard when police approached the car and spoke to the ocupants they noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

A tin foil wrap was found on the passenger’s side where the defendant was sitting and all the occupants denied owning it. No other drugs were found. When police indicated there was going to be a more thorough search Watkins produced a small amount of cannabis from inside his trousers. He said he had paid £25 for it in Lurgan and was for his personal use.

A defence solicitor said this issue was now out in the open with his family and he had an appointment with his GP to get help.