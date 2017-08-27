Pensioner, 83, held down as gang raid Banbridge house

An 83-year-old man was held down in a chair as a gang-of-three stole cash from his Banbridge home.

The men, who wore scarves to cover their faces, entered the house in the Iveagh Walk area on Saturday night.

The pensioner was held in a chair by one of the men while the others searched the property.

"The men fled the house with a quantity of cash.

"The man was unharmed, but left shaken by the ordeal, said PSNI sergeant Stephen Wilson.

Detectives have urged anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.