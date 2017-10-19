Pavement cycling issue highlighted in leaflet

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has issued key safety information to cyclists across the borough.

Working in partnership with the Borough’s Policing and Community Partnership, the council has developed a fact-filled leaflet, detailing ways cyclists can stay safe including: Not cycling on pavements if you are aged 10 and over, unless specifically marked as a cycle track

The leaflet has been produced and translated into a wide variety of languages including English, Lithuanian, Polish, Spanish, Romanian and Russian.

Tara Love - Recreation Development Officer at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said, “This leaflet is the perfect chance to remind and advise cyclists on ways to stay safe on the road, while enjoying and benefitting from this great form of transport.

“One issue which we’ve encountered is cycling on pavements – it is essential cyclists remember the law also highlights that ‘It is illegal, except where there is a marked cycle track, for anyone aged 10 and over to cycle a bicycle on a footpath’. This ensures the safety of both pedestrians and cyclists alike.

For further information or for a copy of the leaflet, please contact Tara Love - Recreation Development Officer at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on 028 3831 1683 or email tara.love@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk