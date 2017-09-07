Parade and service to be held

A service and parade marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation will take place in Rathfriland on Sunday September 17.

Members of the Orange and Royal Black Institutions from the town will be joined by peers from Banbridge, Newry, Castlewellan, Bann Valley, Gilford and Loughbrickland for the occasion.

The service, at First Rathfriland Presbyterian Church on Newry Street, will commence at 3.30pm and will be conducted by Rev Trevor Boyd. The guest preacher will be Rev Nigel Reid.

Brethren and Sir Knights are asked to assemble at the District field at 2.30pm.

The service of worship takes place ahead of a Reformation rally at Rathfriland High School. ‘Reformation: Mistake or Miracle?’ will run from Monday 18 to Wednesday 20 September, commencing at 8pm each evening.

The main speaker will be Wallace Thompson of the Evangelical Protestant Society.