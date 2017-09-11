Outstanding charity effort is a fitting tribute to popular Deborah

A local cancer charity has described the fundraising efforts of a Banbridge family as a ‘truly outstanding achievement’.

The charity benefited from the fundraising efforts of the Mulligan family and their friends in memorial of Deborah Mulligan who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Deborah Mulligan pictured on Slieve Bearnagh during a trip to the Mournes. 004

Community and Clubs Fundraising officer for Daisy Lodge, Andy Boal made the remark whilst explaining that such large amounts in such a short period of time are usually only achieved by large high profile groups.

The well respected local woman was a tireless supporter of Daisy Lodge Cancer Fund for Children whom she supported in her role as the Captain of Tullylish Girls Brigade.

Paying tribute to Deborah’s memory her husband Robbie and sons Jonny and Dave decided to organise a day of fundraising efforts, combining elements of her life from her past times, work and volunteering, that meant so much to her.

Deborah was a keen walker who enjoyed rambling through the Mourne Mountains so a Donard Dander was arranged for July 31st. Robbie Mulligan explained,

“It was an obvious choice to organise a ‘Dander’ up Slieve Donard to start the day off, as Deborah enjoyed the Mournes immensely. We were joined by around 50 friends and family.

“We started off early with a broad spectrum of ages and fitnesses and with superhuman effort they all achieved their goal,” explained Robbie.

“Then, tired and hungry we all went back to ‘The Vault’ in Banbridge where we were joined by over 100 supporters for an evening of food and fun with live music from “M.R.J”.

Robbie went onto thank those who supported the evening’s entertainment.

“All proceeds from the food and bar were generously donated by Joe Quail and Michael Young, whom I would personally like to thank as well as all the staff at ‘The Vault’ who worked that night for free as well as M.R.J who also played for free.

“I would also like to thank all the local businesses and friends who donated prizes for the raffle.

“As well as Michael Runciman who made and auctioned two “Little Groots”

Deborah’s son Dave also took centre stage during the evening as he was cheered on and encouraged to shave his beloved beard off for another generous round of donations.

The day of fundraising proved to be very fruitful with a grand total of £15,402 being raised for Daisy Lodge, a unique five star rest bite facility for children and young adults at the foot of Slieve Donard.