Orangemen drum up support for charity

Banbridge Orangemen who climbed four UK peaks in four days – accompanied with a Lambeg drum - have raised in excess of £38,000 for a local children’s charity.

Members of Bible and Crown Defenders LOL 423 completed the extreme challenge earlier this year in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Representatives of the lodge presented the funds to Paul Clark, Hospice President, during a recent function at Banbridge Orange hall.

In May, the Co Down brethren, along with a number of Scottish peers, ascended Slieve Donard, Snowdon (Wales), Scaffell Pike (England) and Ben Nevis (Scotland) in the space of just 96 hours.

LOL 423 has a distinguished track record for charitable outreach, having previously raised £120,000 for Help for Heroes by carrying a Lambeg on the Williamite trail from Carrickfergus to the Boyne.

This preceded a mammoth cycle the length of the British Isles from John O’Groats to Lands End.

In separate ventures, £7,500 and £2,200 have been raised for the Cancer Fund for Children and orphans in Ghana respectively.

Worshipful master David Miniss said: “It is both a privilege and an honour for LOL 423 to support such a worthwhile cause. Community nurses provide a vital and invaluable service, offering practical and emotional support for children and young people availing of the hospice.

“We hope this large donation will go a long way, allowing the Children’s Hospice to continue providing such specialist care to those in our society who need it most.”