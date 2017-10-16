OPHELIA: Council holds emergency meeting on ex-Hurricane

An emergency meeting of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council to discuss plans to deal with the effects of ex-Hurricane Ophelia is underway.

Steps being considered including opening Council facilities to cater for residents affected by flooding or other disasters inflicted by the storm.

Residents will also be informed of decisions on whether facilities may be closed in the interests of the health and safety of staff and service users.

These include everything from leisure services and bin collections.

More information when we receive it.