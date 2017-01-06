Officers elected at annual meeting of Stormont LOL 2015

The annual meeting of Stormont LOL 2015 was recently held in The Eldon Room, Clifton Street Orange Hall.

The Election was carried out by the Assistant Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Rt Wor Bro Lewis Singleton LLB and Wor Bro Dr Jonathan Mattison.

The following Officers were elected - Wor Master: William Humphrey MLA, Deputy Master: Sydney Anderson MLA, Secretary: Stephen Moutray, Treasurer: Robin Swann MLA, Chaplain: Danny Kennedy MLA, Ass Chaplain: Nelson McCausland MLA, Foreman Comm: David McNarry, Inner Guard: William Irwin MLA.

At the conclusion of the meeting the brethren enjoyed a tour of the historic Clifton Street Hall by Curator Bro Ron McDowell PDM, before ending with a superb supper.