21 words and phrases you will only hear in Northern Ireland (aka Norn Iron)

City Hall, at the heart of Northern Ireland's capital, Belfast.

Tourists often struggle with the local lingo and wonder what on earth we are talking about, and arguably for good reason.

Here’s a list of some of the most weird and wonderful words and phrases we’ve made our own in Northern Ireland.