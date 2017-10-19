‘Novel’ scheme for Solitude Park

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has come up with a ‘novel’ way of reducing the amount of second-hand books.

A new council scheme will see the introduction of a ‘Little Library’ at Solitude Park containing a small collection of books suitable for all ages and interests.

The small book case will be sited along the pathway close to the Park Wardens’ Office.Little library users can find a secluded spot in one of this picturesque settings where they can sit, relax and enjoy a good read, or if they prefer, borrow a book to bring home and read at their own leisure. Afterwards, they can return the book to the little library and choose another.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Gareth Wilson said, “I am fully supportive of this scheme because it not only promotes the reduction of paper wastage, but also encourages people to extend the use of their unwanted books by passing these on so that others can enjoy them.

“Council officers have kindly donated the first batch of ‘Little Libraries’ books but local communities can support the scheme by placing their pre-loved books in their nearest little library provided they are in good condition.

“Furthermore, book worms in the borough won’t have to buy brand new books all the time as our ‘Little Libraries’ will provide a regular supply of suitable reading material.

“It’s important to remember that reading is invaluable in that it helps us acquire knowledge, expand our vocabulary, improve our memory and writing skills.”

Council staff who work at Restore - the re-use facility located at Banbridge Recycling Centre that refurbishes and sells on second-hand household furniture and electrical goods to the public at a reduced cost - made the ‘Little Libraries’ wooden houses.

Parents must accompany children when choosing a book from a little library in order to ensure it is appropriate reading material for their child.