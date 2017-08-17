Nine month driving ban

A 58-year-old woman was convicted in her absence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court and banned from driving for nine months.

Gillian Keys, whose address was given as The Meadows, Annaghmore, Portadown, was also fined £500 for driving without insurance on November 3 last year.

For not having a licence she was fined £75 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The defendant did not appear at court and was convicted in her absence.

The court heard that she was stopped by police on the Derrycoose Road and checks showed there was no insurance.

A fixed penalty notice was issued but she failed to produce a valid licence to police.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction in the case.