NI Water staff reach new heights as Rathfriland Tower gets a shower

Rathfriland Water Tower, which holds almost 700,000 litres of water and supplies Rathfriland town, last week had a deep clean.

As part of NI Water’s ongoing commitment to providing high quality drinking water, reservoirs are cleaned on a five year cycle.

Rathfriland Tower

John Hughes, Field Manager at NI Water said: “Every five years staff and I climb 110 feet up to the top of the tower and clean the inside. This year, NI Water involved the local Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) to be used as a Health and Safety awareness exercise.

“The tower was built in 1977 and occupies the summit of the hill on which the town was built.

“It is also thought to be the site of the old Magginis castle and the birthplace of the notorious Australian Highwayman, Captain Moonlight.

“The NIFRS carried out a full inspection of the tower, both internal and external and they were impressed with the efforts staff went to, to provide a safe working environment and by the efforts put in place to protect the passing general public.”