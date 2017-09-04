New Cancer Focus shop set to open

Newry Street in Banbridge will soon become the new home for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s next charity shop.

The shop is due to open at 42 Newry Street at the end of September.

Cancer Focus NI Banbridge shop manager Melissa Faulkner said: “We’re delighted to have a base in the bustling town of Banbridge, where the work of the charity is already incredibly well supported.

“Before our official opening we’re making a call for donations of good quality clothing, accessories, homeware, books, CDs/DVDs and knick-knacks. If you’re having a clear out of your wardrobe to make room for your new winter coat, why not give us the things you no longer want or have never used?

“Your donations will be resold instore and the cash raised will help run our Keeping Well vans, which travel all over Northern Ireland to help lower the risk of cancer in local communities. Your help is invaluable.”

Melissa added: “We’re also looking for volunteers to help out instore. As well as helping us, our volunteers get the chance to meet new people and learn valuable new retail skills.

“You don’t need any special skills and there’s on-the-job training and support.”