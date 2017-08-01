Move to improve signage at ‘accident blackspot’ junction is welcomed

Signage at the junction of the Clare Road and Crowhill Road is to be upgraded following concerns the area could be an accident blackspot.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has welcomed a commitment by the Department for Infrastructure to upgrade the signage.

She said she requested the work, highlighting the area as being an accident blackspot.

DFI have responded with a positive suggestion on the upgrade discussion.

Ms Lockhart said, “I very much welcome the proposed works by DFI and look forward to their commencement.

“The department have confirmed larger signage of both ‘Give Way’ and a ‘Slow’ painted on the road.

“Road safety is of paramount importance and if motorists take heed of this signage this will undoubtedly reduce the number of accidents which take place.

“A timescale has not been given but I will be pressing for this to happen as soon as possible.”

In recent months there have been several accidents at the crossroads